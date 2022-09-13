LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, Sept. 24, is a big day in the Adirondacks. At the Essex County Fairgrounds, a single-day festival of agriculture and community returns for the first time since 2019.
The Adirondack Harvest Festival is a one-day experience, running from noon to 5 p.m. next Saturday. Vendors will offer local food and drink products, and family activities give visitors a chance to learn about the agricultural world of the Adirondacks. The festival free and open to the public.
Check out the full schedule of farm-themed fun:
Pre-Festival Hike
A farm and forest hike with Champlain Area Trails will run from 10 a.m. to noon, covering 6 miles. The hike starts from the festival grounds entrance, at the intersection of Route 9N and Sisco Street.
All-Day Events
- Flax to linen demos
- Movie showings
- Straw bale toss
- Petting zoo
- Local food, drink and ice cream
- Gift shop
- Antique tractors on display
- Horse barrel racing
Talks and Workshops
- Home-Scale Forest Garden
- Noon – 1 p.m.
- Hosted by Dani Baker of Cross Island Farms
- ADK Tree Propagation Workshop
- 1-2 p.m.
- Hosted by Alex Caskey of Owl Brook Farm
- Bird Friendly Maple
- 2-3 p.m.
- Hosted by Zachary Boerman of the Audubon Society
- History of Timbuctoo
- 3-4 p.m.
- Hosted by Martha Swan of John Brown Lives
- Shiitake Log Inoculation
- 3 p.m.
- Hosted by Adam Wild of the Uihlein Maple Research Forest
- Wild Woodlands Plants
- 4-5 p.m.
- Hosted by Jane Desotelle of Underwood Herbs and the Plattsburgh Botanical Sanctuary
Kids Events
- Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse
- 12:30 – 1 p.m.
- Making pollinator-friendly wildflower seed ball crafts
- 1-1:30 p.m.
- Natural tie-dye
- 2-2:45 p.m.
- Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse
- 2:45 – 3:10 p.m.
- Natural tie-dye
- 4-4:45 p.m.
- All-day face painting, seed collages, watercolors, carnival games, with quiet spaces offered for breastfeeding and baby changing
Live Music Stage
- Marie Marie
- Noon – 1:30 p.m.
- Kids’ potato sack race
- 1:30 – 1:45 p.m.
- Ellis, Lane & Feinbloom
- 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.
- Hula hoop contest and awards
- 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.
- Ploughman’s Lunch
- 3:30 – 5 p.m.