LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, Sept. 24, is a big day in the Adirondacks. At the Essex County Fairgrounds, a single-day festival of agriculture and community returns for the first time since 2019.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is a one-day experience, running from noon to 5 p.m. next Saturday. Vendors will offer local food and drink products, and family activities give visitors a chance to learn about the agricultural world of the Adirondacks. The festival free and open to the public.

Check out the full schedule of farm-themed fun:

Pre-Festival Hike

A farm and forest hike with Champlain Area Trails will run from 10 a.m. to noon, covering 6 miles. The hike starts from the festival grounds entrance, at the intersection of Route 9N and Sisco Street.

All-Day Events

  • Flax to linen demos
  • Movie showings
  • Straw bale toss
  • Petting zoo
  • Local food, drink and ice cream
  • Gift shop
  • Antique tractors on display
  • Horse barrel racing

Talks and Workshops

  • Home-Scale Forest Garden
    • Noon – 1 p.m.
    • Hosted by Dani Baker of Cross Island Farms
  • ADK Tree Propagation Workshop
    • 1-2 p.m.
    • Hosted by Alex Caskey of Owl Brook Farm
  • Bird Friendly Maple
    • 2-3 p.m.
    • Hosted by Zachary Boerman of the Audubon Society
  • History of Timbuctoo
    • 3-4 p.m.
    • Hosted by Martha Swan of John Brown Lives
  • Shiitake Log Inoculation
    • 3 p.m.
    • Hosted by Adam Wild of the Uihlein Maple Research Forest
  • Wild Woodlands Plants
    • 4-5 p.m.
    • Hosted by Jane Desotelle of Underwood Herbs and the Plattsburgh Botanical Sanctuary

Kids Events

  • Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse
    • 12:30 – 1 p.m.
  • Making pollinator-friendly wildflower seed ball crafts
    • 1-1:30 p.m.
  • Natural tie-dye
    • 2-2:45 p.m.
  • Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse
    • 2:45 – 3:10 p.m.
  • Natural tie-dye
    • 4-4:45 p.m.
  • All-day face painting, seed collages, watercolors, carnival games, with quiet spaces offered for breastfeeding and baby changing

Live Music Stage

  • Marie Marie
    • Noon – 1:30 p.m.
  • Kids’ potato sack race
    • 1:30 – 1:45 p.m.
  • Ellis, Lane & Feinbloom
    • 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.
  • Hula hoop contest and awards
    • 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.
  • Ploughman’s Lunch
    • 3:30 – 5 p.m.