OLD FORGE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Severe storms on Monday, August 8 have affected another town in the North Country. This time, the Adirondack Railroad in Old Forge has been affected by the bad weather.

The railroad suffered track washouts along the rail corridor south and north of Old Forge, and the company has had to suspend passenger rail service. The rail bike services in Old Forge and Tupper Lake have not been affected, and Beer and Wine Trains do not travel over the affected parts of the corridor and will go on as scheduled.

“We are contacting passengers who have purchased tickets on the trains that have been cancelled, offering a choice of refunds or ride credits for trains usable within one year,” Frank Kobliski, the president and CEO of the Adirondack Railroad, said in a statement. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and thank the many people, including the NYS DoT, who are collaborating with us to restore service as quickly as possible,”

Efforts to repair the damage are already underway. According to a statement released by Kobliski and the Railroad, they have a goal of resuming train services to Old Forge by Thursday, August 17.