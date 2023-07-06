CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Drivers heading into the Adirondacks this weekend should take note of ongoing road work. Paving work is set to start on Warren County Route 19 starting next week.

Work begins on Route 19, more commonly known as Olmsteadville Road, starting on Monday, July 10. Olmsteadville Road connects to the Essex County town of Minerva, and the hamlets of Olmsteadville and Pottersville. The road will remain open, with delays and reduced speed in work zones.

The work is part of a larger road rehabilitation project, starting from Olmsteadville Road’s intersection with Hidden Lake Road in North Creek, and running as far as the Essex County line. The work started in April, and should be expected to continue into the fall.