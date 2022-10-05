GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s nearly hockey season in Glens Falls. The Adirondack Thunder start playing their 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a home game against the Worcester Railers.

The year’s hockey schedule was released by Cool Insuring Arena back in May, but knowing the dates is just the start. Not all games are created equal, and the Thunder hosts many high-profile games over a given hockey season. On Wednesday, the team released its schedule of big matches, including military appreciation night, holiday specials, kid’s days and more.

“We are excited to announce our 2022-23 Promotional Schedule and have been preparing for our home opener on October 29th for some time now,” said team president Jeff Mead. “Youth jersey giveaway, red glow sticks, and a ‘red out of the arena’ will kick off our season and we are thrilled to have Peter MacArthur lead us into a new era of Thunder hockey.”

Season passes and individual game tickets can be purchased through the arena website, or at the Thunder office at (518) 480-3355. The full schedule of high-profile games includes:

Home opener Saturday, Oct. 29 7 p.m. Vs. Worcester Railers Youth Hockey jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the door

Magnet schedule giveaway Sunday, Oct. 30 3 p.m. Vs. Worcester Railers Adirondack Thunder branded magnet schedule for the first 2,000 fans

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Vs. Worcester Railers A game honoring local veterans presented by Local 773, with a T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

Thanksgiving Week Wednesday, Nov. 23 7 p.m. Vs. Newfoundland Growlers Friday, Nov. 25 7 p.m. Vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Teddy Bear Toss Saturday, Nov. 26 7 p.m. Vs. Reading Royals Teddy bear toss onto the ice; throw your bear when the Thunder scores, raising money for charity



Miracle on Ice Night Saturday, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Vs. Maine Mariners Celebration of the 1980 Miracle On Ice with 1980-themed Adirondack Thunder hockey jerseys

New Year’s Eve game Saturday, Dec. 31 5 p.m. Vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions

Nickelodeon Kid’s Day Sunday, Jan. 8 3 p.m. Vs. Norfolk Admirals Nickelodeon-themed jerseys and entertainment for kids

Pucks for Paws Night Sunday, Jan. 22 3 p.m. Vs. Newfoundland Growlers Game working with Benson’s Pet Center to collect supplies for local animal shelters

Thunder Kid’s Day Saturday, Feb. 25 7 p.m. Vs. Reading Royals Kids get to help run the show

