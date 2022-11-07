QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every September and October, Adirondack Winery puts on pink and gets to work raising money for breast cancer support and research. On Monday, the company announced the total for its 10th annual Drink Pink fundraiser – and it was a big one for everyone involved.

The winery announced that it broke it raised $20,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks during its monthlong fundraiser. Making Strides is a national event organized by the American Cancer Society, encouraging communities to show their support for cancer patients and survivors, and their families, across the country.

“We are once again honored to be the top fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks,” said Adirondack Winery President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy. “This disease has touched far too many people and our Drink Pink fundraiser gives us an amazing opportunity to give back to our community and support this incredible organization.”

From late September through the whole of October, Adirondack Winery donated a portion of all purchases to Making Strides, culminating with the Making Strides event in Glens Falls on Oct. 23. The winery shot above its $15,000 goal, and was part of an effort that raised over $60,000 for the Adirondacks chapter.

In all, Adirondack Winery has raised over $100,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks in its decade of participation, with sales joined by the introduction of Drink Pink Berry Breeze – a special rose wine commemorating the efforts. The winery is already planning for next year.