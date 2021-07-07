AJR performing at Great NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that Indie pop trio of brothers AJR will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Friday, September 3.

Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, whose song “Bang!” hit the charts earlier this year, will perform at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“It’s always great when talent from New York State hits it big and we are very excited to bring AJR to the Fair. These young men have bright futures ahead and this will be a great family-friendly show,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.

AJR joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: