Alex Hazard joins Justin at Ramsey’s Pizzeria for some fun in the kitchen making chicken wings

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Justin at Ramsey’s Pizzeria for some fun in the kitchen making chicken wings.

Although the pizza shop serves several different flavors of wings, Alex and Justin settled on two favorites; butter spice wings and garlic honey hot chicken wings.

While Alex did his best at not making a mess of the restaurant, Justin showed him how they make the perfect wings, from the beginning steps in the fryer to fun part; shaking them in the sauce.

Just when Alex though his hard work was going to pay off with a taste test, Justin let him know it was time to take them on the road for a delivery.

To learn more about Ramsey’s Pizzeria, visit their NNY Eats page on InformNNY.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.