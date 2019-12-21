Allison Gorham named 2019 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award recipient

(Watertown, NY) – The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Allison F. Gorham has been selected as the 2019 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award recipient. This is the 68th annual Shapiro award proudly presented by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The award was established by Arnold I. Shapiro to honor the memory of his father, a long-time business leader in the community. A director of the Chamber at the time of his father’s passing in 1952, Mr. Shapiro sensed a need in Watertown for a symbolic annual recognition of exceptional leadership on behalf of our city. Over the years, the award has been presented to many deserving individuals for their contributions and service to our community.

This prestigious award is made on the basis of outstanding citizenship and outstanding contribution in civic or social welfare activity. A panel of past Shapiro Award Recipients, members of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and esteemed community members reviewed nominations in five key areas including outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication, and motivation.

Mrs. Gorham embraces citizenship and exemplifies volunteerism. While Allison’s volunteerism is varied, there is a theme of beautification and service to those most vulnerable among us. She donates her time, talent and treasury daily, and gives her heart and soul to the community she loves. So much of what she does on a daily basis, is done quietly, without fanfare, whose results have changed the quality of our community in immeasurable ways. Allison’s contributions to our community has been and will continue to be significant. She radiated boundless energy while demonstrating acts of compassion and resolute purpose to make positive change in her community for benefit of others.

Taking her duty to be a responsible member of the community to heart, Allison has contributed her time and talents to assist others, both on an organizational and individual level. She is involved in a number of organizations including the Watertown Urban Mission, Impossible Dream Thrift Shop, Hospice of Jefferson County, City of Watertown Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and the Operation Yellow Ribbon to name a few.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner hosted by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Ramada by Whydham, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6:00pm, followed by dinner and program at 7:00pm.

Reservations can be made by contacting the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce at (315) 788-4400, online at https://business.watertownny.com/events/details/68th-annual-israel-a-shapiro-citizenship-award-dinner-10144 or emailing events@watertownny.com.

RSVP by January 31, 2020. Seating is limited.