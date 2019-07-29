American Red Cross offering $5 Amazon gift card to donors during emergency shortage

(NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage.

The organization is currently offering all donors who come in to give blood or platelets a $5 Amazon gift card via email. This offer is possible thanks to a $1 million donation from Amazon.

The offer is good through August 29.

According to the American Red Cross, the organization currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

For information on how to donate,make an appointment using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).