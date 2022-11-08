ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experts have called it: Republican Claudia Tenney has victory over Democrat Steven Holden for New York’s 24th Congressional District. As of 10:30 p.m., representatives with Tenny’s campaign stated that she leads Holden by 27% with a 38,000 vote lead.

The last representative of the district was Republican John Katko, who did not seek reelection.

To see the latest election results for the greater Rochester area as they come, click here.

Tenney previously represented the 22 congressional district, which includes portions of the newly-drawn 24th district. She ran and lost in 2014, 2016, and 2018 before just winning the 22nd seat in 2020 in a tight race.

Holden is a retired Army Lt. Colonel, and the current CFO of an organization that helps military veterans receive government contracts.

New York’s 24th congressional district was redrawn this year, alongside many other congressional and Senate districts. States are required to revisit these boundaries every ten years, following the census.

The district underwent large changes. For the next two years, the winner of the 24th congressional district race will represent the following regions:

Tenney issued the following statement late Tuesday:

“I sincerely thank the voters of New York’s 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me. I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District. Republicans, Democrats, and independents from the North Country and Central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of country and restore principled leadership to Washington. I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress.”