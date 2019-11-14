Apple/Google Pay now accepted at Salvation Army’s Red Kettles

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Salvation Army is making it easier to donate at the iconic red kettles by using with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the county, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Captain Wanda Rivera of the Corning Salvation Army.

Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org, or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.