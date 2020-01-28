Application for funding to support Jefferson County nonprofits extended

WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations within Jefferson County are encouraged to review current programs and initiatives and consider applying for grant funding from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The Jefferson Economic Development Fund was established to support programs, projects and efforts that help create economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County. The Community Foundation is asking nonprofit leaders to think creatively and broadly about their current programs or new initiatives and identify a link between their work and how it positively impacts economic development in Jefferson County.

The deadline to submit a grant proposal for consideration to this charitable fund is Friday, Feb. 28. Up to $10,000 in grant funding is available.

Examples of economic development focus areas related to the nonprofit sector may include, but are not limited to: workforce development, initiatives that aim to improve the general health and economic wellbeing of local residents, strengthening access to arts, culture, educational experiences, social impact, community leadership, and more.

The fund was established in 1958 as the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. A group of regional business leaders created the nonprofit entity to help encourage economic development and growth. The Community Foundation administers the charitable fund.

Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) classification are eligible to apply. If other organizations or agencies do not have this classification, they are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality, or local agency to serve as a fiscal sponsor. Agencies seeking a grant through this funding opportunity must confirm partnership with an eligible nonprofit or fiscal sponsor at the time a proposal is submitted.

Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org, to obtain a grant application or to learn more about this funding opportunity.

