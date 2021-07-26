Auburn PD looking for missing endangered teen

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing runaway endangered teen from Auburn.

Armanie J. Wright, 16 years old, was last seen in Syracuse on July 22, 2021, and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Armanie made comments about harming herself before she ran away. Armanie is described as a black female with long brown braided hair, brown eyes, an approximate height of 6’01”, and weight of 180 lbs.

It is unknown what clothing Armanie may be wearing at this time however she does carry a brown purse. There is reason to believe Amarie is still in the Syracuse area.

Please contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.