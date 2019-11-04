Be prepared: Checklists for your home and car this winter

We all know winter can be harsh in New York. These checklists will help you be better prepared for extreme winter weather.

HOME:

Checklist provided by The National Weather Service

Non-perishable items such as trail mix, canned tuna, canned soup, protein bars are great to stock up on in case of a power outage at any time of the year.



As we change seasons, check your flashlights and re-stock any batteries, making sure you have extra on hand.



Even if you don’t want winter to come around again, now is the time to dig out the shovels and make sure your snow blowers are in the proper condition.



A first aid kit is necessary for both your home and car. Make sure it’s fully stocked with extra prescriptions, water, first-aid supplies and an emergency heat source.

CAR:

The best thing to do during a winter storm is to avoid traveling, unless it’s an emergency. Staying off the roads protects you and it helps road crews clear the roads better/faster.



If you must drive and you happen to get stuck, in most cases it is best to stay in your vehicle.



Make sure you have extra clothing and blankets to keep you warm. If possible, you can run your motor for 10 minutes each hour for heat, but be sure to crack your window for fresh air and make sure snow is cleared away from your gas pipe.



Have a shovel, sand, non-perishable food and bottled water stored in your car throughout the season.