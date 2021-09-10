Beak & Skiff earns ‘Best Apple Orchard in America’ distinction from USA Today

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard has recently been named “Best Apple Orchard in America” by USA Today.
This is the fourth time the family-owned LaFayette orchard has been awarded this distinction. They won this award previously in 2015, 2017, and 2020. Beak & Skiff is a staple of Central New York apple picking, hard cider, spirits, and wine, along with their line of 1911 alcoholic beverages.
To be listed among so many other prominent apple farms is a distinction in itself and we are so proud of the entire Beak & Skiff team for the year round work they do to make our apple orchard so special. We take immense pride in the atmosphere and experience we cultivate for our guests, along with the quality of apples and products our orchard produces. It is very fulfilling to see that effort and passion resonate with our visitors and look forward to all that’s to come.Eddie Brennan, President of Beak & Skiff.