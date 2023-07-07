ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A series of blood drives is coming to the Saratoga and Glens Falls areas in the coming weeks. Spearheaded by New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, the drives will cover parts of the 113th Assembly District with the aim of adding more to New York’s donated blood supply.

“Local blood centers need our help,” said Woerner in a release. “Their stocks are critically low, so please consider donating. These drives allow upstate New Yorkers to give back to their communities. From emergencies to cancer treatments, blood is needed for a variety of medical procedures. I encourage community members in good health to attend one of my blood drives this summer to help save lives.”

Drive dates and locations include:

Friday, July 7 1-6 p.m. St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Wednesday, Aug. 9 1-6 p.m. Kingsbury Fire Department, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls

Thursday, Aug. 10 Noon – 3 p.m. Saratoga Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs

Wednesday, Sept. 6 Noon – 5 p.m. Canal Street Marketplace, Fort Edward



Donated blood is used to save treat injured persons and save lives during medical emergencies. Blood can be used in the treatment of cancers, leukemia, sickle cell disease, anemia, burns, trauma, bleeding, and premature births.

Anyone planning to donate blood should try to get a good night’s sleep the night before visiting a blood drive. Donors should consume iron-rich foods, and drink 16 ounces of water and a healthy meal on the day of their donation.