SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Blue Man Group concluded its National Tour in Syracuse on February 27 at the Redhouse Arts Center and tech at the Landmark Theatre, leaving Syracuse with a 2.5 million dollar total economic impact without saying a word.

The global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations, entertained over 7,000 fans over four days.

According to Broadway in Syracuse, production required 400 hotel stays and 70 local stagehands who worked over 4,350 hours during the four weeks.

“Having Blue Man Group return to the Landmark to launch their tour after their 2020 shows were canceled is so meaningful to us. The memory of that weekend and the thousands of disappointed fans has been with us for almost two full years, and we’re grateful that the company chose Syracuse as the place where they would return to the road.” – Mike Intaglietta, Executive Director of the Landmark Theatre.

It is estimated that the Blue Man Group generated $2.5 million to the city from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking, and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff.

The estimated total figure also considers local expenditures during the extra four weeks of rehearsal and tech in Syracuse.

The Syracuse engagement of Blue Man Group was presented by Famous Artists and The M&T Bank Broadway Season – Broadway in Syracuse. The M&T Bank Broadway Season is sponsored by Y94 and NewsChannel 9.