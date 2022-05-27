(WSYR-TV) — The Boilermaker, a popular race in Utica scheduled for July 10, has lifted its pre-race COVID-19 protocols.

Racers no longer need to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to race day.

“We have been closely monitoring the path of COVID-19 since February of 2020 and our priority has always been the safety of our participants, staff, volunteers and community,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. “When we opened registration in March, our policy was in line with what had become the standard for events of all sizes and with all city and state guidelines. Shortly afterwards, that standard changed and we have seen large-scale events being held safely with zero restrictions locally, regionally and nationally.”

If you are not comfortable with participating in the 15K race in person, The Boilermaker offers a virtual 5K or 15K option as well. You can run any time between July 1 and July 10 and will receive a pint glass and finisher’s medal by mail.

Boilermaker President Mark Donovan adds that they will continue to assess public health conditions as the race approaches and the policy may be revised again if necessary.

For more information, you can visit boilermaker.com.