Image of Watertown International Airport taken on March 8, 2020 (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Watertown International Airport received a bomb threat through its general public email address.

Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene. A Jefferson County K-9 unit, along with two State Police K-9 units, were deployed and searched the airport for potential threats.

At 9:55 a.m., the airport was declared safe and reopened for business as usual.