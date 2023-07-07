CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stephen Piersall and his wife Karen are both retired.

They live in Camillus and are proud to call this community home. The Piersall’s both have some mobility challenges, Stephen is a retired disabled veteran and Karen had to have her leg amputated.

“I was diagnosed 20 years ago with this rare tumor called hemangioendothelioma,” Karen Piersall explained. “It got worse and worse each year.”

Camillus police learned of their situation and worked with Home Depot to get a grant to pay for a wheelchair ramp to be installed at their home.

“Our community needs to have a relationship with us and we have to have a relationship with them, said James Nightingale, a Camillus Police Captain. “And this is how we build equity with our community and realize the importance of what we do. We’re not just police, we also care about our community and if we can do something to help them, this is a no-brainer for us.”

“I’m so excited, it’s been a long process. We’ve waited a long time but finally, it’s going to happen, so it’s very cool, very humbled,” said Karen Piersall.

They got the supplies and started prepping to get the ramp built which will actually take place this weekend. It’s hard to put into words what this action of providing access means to them. They both feel grateful.

“Just thankful,” Stephen Piersall said.

“God has blessed us. Thank you, Jesus. That’s where we are, we just love, we have great faith,” his wife added.

In addition to Camillus Police, volunteers from the Church of Bells and Helping Hammers will also assist.