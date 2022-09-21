CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Camillus woman is out on bail after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling and forcibly touching her foster child.

Tuesday, detectives from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Camillus Police Department charged Susan Orendorf, 44, of Knowell Road, Camillus with strangulation in the 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree, forcible touching, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Orendorf is accused of handcuffing her 11-year-old foster son to the frame of his bed, forcing him to sleep on the floor, and withholding food from him for a significant period of time.

The 11-year-old was further strangled and subjected to forcible touching of his genitals to discipline, abuse, and degrade him.

The repeated acts committed by Orendorf were performed in the presence of her 6-year-old foster daughter. The 11-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl are biological siblings, according to the Camillus Police Chief.

Orendorf entered a not guilty plea on all charges after being arraigned in Onondaga County Centralized Court Tuesday evening.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Camillus Police Chief Michael Schreyer said his department was notified of the case by a West Genesee School Resource Officer, employed by Camillus Police. The SRO had noticed a change in the 11-year-old victim’s physical appearance and behavior in the first few days of the school year. The SRO had built a relationship with the student the school year before and the Chief says the boy felt comfortable sharing the disturbing details of the abuse and neglect he said he experienced inside his foster home.



An investigation with the Camillus Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Abused Persons Unit and the Onondaga County Department of Children and Family Services immediately commenced and the two children were taken out of the home. The 11-year-old victim was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment due to being malnourished. During Orendorf’s arraignment Tuesday night the prosecutor in the case said the victim was just 57 pounds when he arrived at the hopsital.



The Onondaga County Department of Children and Family Services has since taken custody of the children. It is unknown how long this abuse was going on for, but Chief Shreyer said it could have potentially been years.



Orendorf was being held in the Justice Center but was released after she posted a $40,000 bond at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20.

Orendorf is scheduled to appear in the Town of Camillus Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Abused Persons Unit at 315-435-3092.