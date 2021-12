SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police and Mattydale fire crews responded to a car accident this afternoon that shut down two lanes of Interstate 81 southbound near the Mattydale exit.

Onondaga County dispatch says the accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Police couldn’t say how many cars were involved. The scene cleared about an hour later.

More updates will be available as they are heard.