Car-Freshner donates to Center for Women and Children

(Watertown, NY) — The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation today announced a significant donation from Car-Freshner Corporation to help fund the Center for Women and Children. In recognition for the company’s support, Samaritan also announced that it will rename the Center the “Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.”

The Center opened in August 2019 after the 3rd floor of the Pratt building at the Samaritan Medical Center was transformed into a facility for women and children. All women and labor services are now on the same floor as pediatrics, keeping more than 100 staff members close to their patients. A key feature is a new entrance for expectant moms on the Sherman Street side of the building. The center also includes a new labor and delivery area, with larger delivery rooms, and 2 special delivery rooms for C-sections.

“Quality health care is essential for this community, which is why we are happy to support Samaritan,” said Elizabeth Tracy of Car-Freshner. “We know this Center will help many families, and are honored by Samaritan’s decision to re-name it.”

“Samaritan is fortunate to have a strong, successful company like Car-Freshner located in Northern New York,” said Thomas H. Carman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samaritan. “We are very grateful for their commitment to ensuring that our entire North Country community has access to high quality care locally.”