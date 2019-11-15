Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary to host annual holiday bake sale, Christmas Bazaar December 6

The Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary will hold their annual holiday bake sale and Christmas Bazaar on Friday, December 6th from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Carthage Area Hospital, 1001 West St., in the main lobby by the clock.

There will be raffle baskets on display and the gift shop will have their Holiday merchandise available. A multitude of baked goods will also be available for purchase.

Baked goods and/or monetary donations are appreciated and can be dropped off the morning of the sale at the hospital switchboard. The Auxiliary advises not to bring items that need refrigeration. Monetary donations may be made to the CAH Auxiliary and mailed to: Debbi Owens, 30428 Route 12, Watertown, NY 13601.

About the CAH Auxiliary

The Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary is comprised of men and women who volunteer to support the hospital and believe that it’s an integral part of their communities. Through their efforts, the auxiliary helps to purchase much-needed hospital equipment.

The auxiliary presents opportunities to interact with and meet new people, try out skills and uncover hidden talents to make valuable, personal contributions that help to improve the hospital. How much a member volunteers is up to the individual — a few hours a day, week, or month, or on a special project.