Carthage Area Hospital welcomes new Carthage Middle School-Based Health Clinic Provider

CARTHAGE, NY — Carthage Area Hospital recently welcomed Karen Nevills, FNP to its medical staff. Nevills will provide care at the Carthage Middle School-Based Health Clinic, 21986 Cole Road. Children enrolled in the school-based program can visit the clinic Monday through Friday 7am-3pm.

“It is with great honor and excitement that I have been given the opportunity to be part of the school based health clinics providing health services to local children,” said Nevills.

Nevills graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1980 with an A.A.S. in Nursing. She continued on to work as a school nurse at South Jefferson Central School while raising her young children. As her children grew older, Nevills worked as a RN for the Cerebral Palsy Clinic in Watertown. She moved on to Samaritan Medical Center and also the infirmary at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. By 1990, she graduated from the Nurse Practitioner Program at Community General, Syracuse, NY. She went back to Samaritan Medical Center to work in primary care, followed by employment with Jefferson Anesthesia in the Pain Management Center. Her latest experience included 16 years of employment with Dr. John Poggi of North Country Oncology Hematology.