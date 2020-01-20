Carthage Hospital to host 5-week Diabetes Self-Management Education Class

CARTHAGE, NY — Adults 18+ living with diabetes are invited to participate in a 5-week Diabetes Self-Management Education Class starting Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 from 4:30pm-6:30pm at Carthage Area Hospital, 1001 West St. The class will feature a series of topics centered on living with diabetes and how best to manage it. Light food and prizes will be offered at each season. Class size is limited and a referral by a primary care provider is required. The class will be taught by the hospital’s Certified Diabetes Educator and Registered Dietician, Carly Draper.

Carly R. Draper is a Registered Dietitian, Certified Dietitian / Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator who joined Carthage Area Hospital’s Clinical Nutrition team in 2009. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Food Science. She completed an internship at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. Through her studies, and having lived in both urban and rural communities, she has developed a passion for nutrition education and improving the health and wellness of all patients.

For more information, please contact Carly Draper at 315-519-5468 or by email at cdraper@cahny.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.