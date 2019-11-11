Carthage Walk-In Clinic debuts on proposed new hospital site

Carthage Area Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of their new Carthage Walk-In Clinic located at 22075 Constitution Drive Carthage, NY, next to the hospital’s Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility and across from Carthage Middle School. Patients will now have a fast, convenient, and affordable option for their health care needs when they cannot get in to see their Primary Care Provider. The Clinic officially started seeing patients on Wednesday, September 18th.

The new clinic is located on the proposed new hospital site off Cole Rd. in Carthage. The hospital applied for Rural Health Clinic (RHC) designation for the structure and received the official designation on Monday, November 4, 2019. The RHC program is intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in rural communities.

“We’re excited to bring this service to the North Country. The public has wanted this for a long time. Our clinic will ultimately improve access to efficient, high-quality care to the communities we serve. It’s another choice for patients for when they cannot schedule an appointment with their Primary Care Provider. Achieving RHC status for the clinic was our first step in the multi-phase project for the replacement of a new hospital campus.”

The Walk-In Clinic specializes in treating a wide range of common, non-life threatening conditions such as primary medical care, sick visits, allergy shots, physicals, and more.

The clinic is staffed by a Nurse Practitioner or Physician’s Assistant and a Nurse.

The new clinic will be open Monday-Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday 9am-3pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.