Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation supports River Hospital

(ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY) — The Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation, affiliated with the Northern New York Community Foundation, recently expressed support for River Hospital through a gift to aid its emergency department and expansion.

Established in 2017, the Brick Riverside Foundation is a geographic-specific charitable foundation that provides support for St. Lawrence River-area programs and institutions to enhance the quality of life in the Thousand Islands region. It is designed to have broad impact in perpetuity.

The Brick Riverside Foundation gift to support The Hope + Healing Campaign for River Hospital is the latest from a Northern New York Community Foundation-affiliated fund. A gift from Russell and Mary Wilcox was facilitated earlier this fall through the Community Foundation.

“We are pleased to join the Community Foundation in its longstanding support of River Hospital,” Cary and Janet Brick said. “We hope our Riverside Foundation’s holiday season contribution will encourage others to support the hospital as well in the spirit of sharing and goodwill. Regardless of amount, every contribution toward River Hospital’s major expansion is meaningful.”The Community Foundation has a long history of supporting health care in Northern New York.

“It is especially meaningful when we can partner with donors like the Bricks and the Wilcoxes to build upon the Community Foundation’s own investment,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “We are honored to work with donors like them to support river-area organizations and believe in enduring stewardship and care of their charitable intentions. Working together in this way is powerful.”

“Already a valuable health care resource, when completed, River Hospital will become the river area’s best-equipped family medical facility,” Mr. and Mrs. Brick said. “From our own experience, we can attest to the compassion, thoughtfulness and excellence of River Hospital’s caring professional medical team. The entire St. Lawrence region is fortunate to have such a wonderful medical facility in its own backyard. River Hospital is a true Thousand Islands gem.”

Mr. and Mrs. Brick said they appreciate River Hospital for its “availability to address the immediate health care needs of year-round and seasonal residents,” which they believe is “critical to the vitality of the international Thousand Islands region.”

More from ABC50:

For more news, stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.