WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Dec. 1, Case Middle School in Watertown responded to a “potential safety concern,” the Watertown City School District superintendent, Dr. Larry Schmiegel, said.

In a letter sent to parents, Schmiegel said the situation was promptly addressed and the school’s security measures were immediately activated. He also said that at no point were any students or staff in danger, and there was no active threat.

Schmiegel said the well-being of students “are our top priorities,” and encouraged open communications between home and school.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat in the letter.