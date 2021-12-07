CENTRAL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first half of December is showing signals of above-average temperatures with slightly below-average rain/snowfall.

For the second half of the month, there’s a signal for above-average temperatures as well. Along with it comes a change to above average rain/snowfall expected by the end of the month.



Warmer than average temperatures and above average rain/snowfall actually fits the pattern we typically see during a La Nina winter here in the northeast. Right now, the moderate strength La Nina is expected to continue through this winter.

Though La Nina isn’t the only factor to what we can experience this winter. Lake Ontario is several degrees warmer than average and a warmer lake can mean more intense and frequent lake effect rain and snow showers if we get several bursts of colder air moving over the lake.