SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 83 years go today, on February 3, 1939, a major fire broke out in the Collins Building on 225 E. Genesee Street. It was the deadliest fire in Syracuse’s history, known as the Collins Block fire.

Eight firefighters fighting the blaze were killed after the building collapsed, and a ninth died the next day from a heart attack.

Each year, active and retired members of the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD), families of fallen fighters, local leaders, and community members gather in Fayette Firefighter’s Memorial Park to honor the heroes that died that day. This year, SFD Fire Chief Michael Monds and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that gathering was held virtually. They reported that many firefighters have been exposed to COVID-19 over the past few months and they want to keep their workforce and our community safe.

Chief Monds, Syracuse Fire Fighters Association President Rocco Morganti and Vice President Matthew Craner, members of the fire department, and Mayor Walsh shared a pre-recorded video tribute in Syracuse firehouses for on-duty members this morning. The video is also available on the SFD Facebook page.

