Changes to state spending on Medicaid program take effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has moved from an hourly reimbursement rate to a monthly per person rate for fiscal intermediaries within the CDPA program.

The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program is a Medicaid program that provides services to chronically ill or physically disabled individuals.

People in the program have freedom and flexibility when choosing their caregivers, and are responsible for hiring, training, and supervising the person assisting them.

As a result of the state budget New York lawmakers passed this session, the way fiscal intermediaries are reimbursed will change. According to the New York State Department of Health website, the change will not end the CDPAP, or limit the care or hours people in the program have access to.

The website also says people in the program could receive a letter from their fiscal intermediary saying they can no longer provide their services. For more information and to find out what to do if you get one of these letters, click here.