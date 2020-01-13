Children’s Home of Jefferson County to hold foster parenting informational session in Pulaski

Watertown: The Fostering Futures Program, an affiliate of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC), will host a free Foster Parent Informational Session on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 U.S. 11, Pulaski, New York.

The session will begin at 7:00 pm. Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, and the CHJC’s Fostering Futures Program is welcome and encouraged to attend. Foster Parenting training classes will begin on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and continue for nine weeks thereafter.

Fostering Futures provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. The Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected and/or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school and be an active member of the community. To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all Foster Parents. They will work as a member of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.

For more information about the informational or training sessions, or on opening your home and heart to these deserving children, please contact Kate Hawn, Multi-County Homefinder, at (315) 777-9665. Or e-mail Kate at khawn@nnychildrenshome.com.

