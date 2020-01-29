Children’s Home of Jefferson County to host job fair

Watertown: CHJC (the Children’s Home of Jefferson County) is hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, at its main Watertown Campus location, 1704 State Street, Watertown.

Several immediate openings are available for qualified individuals of all experience levels – from high school graduates to professionals with advanced degrees. Medical career opportunities in the mental health field are also available for Registered Nurses (RN) and Clinicians.

All CHJC positions offer competitive salaries, as well as an excellent and complete benefits package. Successful candidates will receive thorough and ongoing training. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes to the Job Fair, where they will be able to learn more about CHJC programs, complete an application, and be interviewed on-site by a CHJC Human Resources professional.

For more information on the upcoming CHJC Job Fair and open positions, contact Ann Larkin, Human Resources Manager, at 315-777-9696 or email alarkin@chjc.org. Applicants may also apply online at indeed.com or download applications on the CHJC website at www.chjc.org.

