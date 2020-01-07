Children’s Home of Jefferson County to host public session on science of addiction recovery

Watertown: The Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC) is hosting a free, informational session and training – “The Science of Addiction Recovery – Faces & Voices of Recovery.” The session is open to the public, and will be held in CHJC’s Dining Hall, 1704 State Street, Watertown, New York, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm. A complimentary lunch will be served. Attendance is limited to the first 50 people registered.

“The Science of Addiction Recovery – Faces & Voices of Recovery,” will be presented by Jessica Green, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY. The session is a ground-breaking training, originally funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), designed to start the conversation about addiction and recovery to a wide range of audiences, including law enforcement, schools, parent and family groups, health care providers, housing and child welfare agencies, recovery support providers and more.

The full day training is broken up into a morning session ﬁlled with valuable content and visuals (slides, video and handouts) detailing the impact of substance use on the brain, and an afternoon session including participant practice, feedback, and discussion.

This training/informational session is for anyone who is (or wants to be) a recovery advocate; people in recovery, friends, family members, and other allies of the recovery community, including trainers, peer professionals and treatment professionals in need of re-certification/re-credentialing credits. (Participants receive six credit hours approved by OASAS, NYCB and NYCA.)

While there is no charge to attend this important and informative session, pre-registration is required. To register, please contact Kristy Auman, CHJC Administrative Assistant, at 315-788-7430 or email kauman@nnychildrenshome.com.