Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Awards $399,152 to Help Local Kids

In 2019, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center awarded $399,152 to benefit local kids in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. All of this is possible with the generous support of the local community, our corporate partners, and the hospital’s commitment to Children’s Miracle Network.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised in the North Country stay local to help children in a medical crisis and their families. Samaritan Medical Center ensures this by covering all overhead expenses of this special program. The funds raised are utilized in two important ways:

Direct Assistance to Families: CMN at Samaritan is one of the only CMN-affiliated hospitals that provides direct assistance to families of children facing a medical crisis. This includes assistance with medical bills, reimbursement for travel expenses (mileage, lodging, meals, etc.), adaptable equipment, and most recently, the training of service dogs. The application process is simple and is based on need rather than income.

Capital Equipment Purchases: When children are hospitalized or need treatment, oftentimes specialized equipment is needed to treat or test children and adolescents. Requests are made from child-centered areas of Samaritan Medical Center, such as pediatrics, labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care unit, and the emergency department.

For the full press release and details, please visit: https://samaritanhealth.com/childrens-miracle-network-at-samaritan-awards-399152-to-help-local-kids/