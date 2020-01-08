Children’s Miracle Network celebrates 30 years in 2020

Children’s Miracle Network celebrates 30 years this year! Local businesses and organizations are sending birthday wishes to CMN.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Find out why children’s hospitals need community support and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are by contacting Samaritan Medical Center – your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at 315-785-4053.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.