Children’s Home of Jefferson County launches new website

Watertown: CHJC (the Children’s Home of Jefferson County) has launched a new website, CHJC.org. The site features the Agency’s new CHJC logo, branding image, and color scheme combining user-friendly navigation access with a bright, contemporary design.

The new site represents a succinct compilation of the Agency’s programming, employment opportunities and benefits, news and events, and 160 year history. Contact information is included for convenient follow up.

The new website is part of the Agency’s recent, major rebranding campaign including a name change to CHJC, as well as the creation of a new logo, and marketing materials. CHJC’s updated branding efforts are designed to better portray and align with what the Agency represents today – a full human services agency for adults, families and children. CHJC’s boundaries of care now expand well past the Jefferson County borders, offering services to youth and families throughout the North County county region, as well as all across New York State.

Executive Director, Karen Y. Richmond, explained, “We see it as a great way to look forward to the future while honoring our past. There’s brightness and optimism in our new logo, website and materials – a true reflection of our strength-based approach to care. We wanted to make it easier for people to find our programs to access the services they need for themselves, their children and their families. We also wanted to offer qualified job applicants easy access to apply for the wide range of Staff positions available, and help them learn about our amazing benefits’ package and work environment. We hope our new website will simply and effectively help people understand what we do in the community and why our mission is so important.”

For more information on CHJC’s programs, services and employment opportunities, visit CHJC.org or call 315-788-7430.

