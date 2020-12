WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Paycheck Protection Program loans will be available to North Country small businesses in the new year.

Following the passing of the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021 in U.S. Congress, Northern Credit Union has announced that they are an authorized lender for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The legislation was officially passed on December 21, 2020, and includes the expansion of the Program.