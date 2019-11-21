CMN Radiothon raises over $140,000 for local kids

Watertown, NY — The 19th Annual Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Radiothon was a year like no other and one our community won’t soon forget. Listeners of DJs Johnny Spezzano from the Border 106.7 and Lance Hale from 94 Rock stepped up in a big way for the North Country raising $140,647.43 in just three days.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Kristin LaClair, Director, CMN Hospitals. “The stories shared are not always easy to listen to, but for all of our families the stories are real. Thank you for opening up your hearts and joining CMN as we continue to help local families. ”

This year’s Radiothon was dedicated to Storm Douglas Wood, who passed in May 2019. Storm was a dear friend of DJ Johnny Spezzano and longtime member of the CMN family. In 2018, Storm donated $1,000 to the Radiothon. This year, in his honor, any donor who gave at least $1,000 became a “Storm’s Angel” and will have his/her name added to the “Storm’s Angels” plaque that proudly hangs in The Border 106.7 studio. Twenty-one individuals made a donation of $1,000 or more in Storm’s memory, including 13-year-old Jaelyn Bura of Carthage, who was our youngest “Storm’s Angel”.

This year’s Radiothon featured seven inspiring new stories of kids helped by CMN from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Many families from previous years also stopped by to show their continued support for the Radiothon, including Samaritan’s 2019 CMN Champion, Ryley Weaver of Carthage.

For the third consecutive year, local schools participated in “Change for Kids” – a program developed for kids in our community to become more involved with CMN. Throughout the month of October students from 11 local schools and businesses collected change for the Radiothon raising more than $4,000. Brownville – Glen Park Elementary raised the most with a final tally of $1,059.14. The school will receive a special celebration with Johnny Spezzano during the 2019-2020 school year.

“I am so proud that for the 19th straight year the North Country audience came through in a big way to help the families and kids,” said Jim Leven, President of Community Broadcasters. “Johnny, Lance and the entire Community Broadcasters team and its advertisers gave their all to help and it showed.”

Kristin LaClair and Lance Hale

Sponsors of this year’s Radiothon included Northern Federal Credit Union; BCA Architects & Engineers; North Country Orthopaedic Group, PC; Watertown Savings Bank; Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc.; RBC Wealth Management; and The Delaney Bay Fund, Inc. In addition, Watertown Savings Bank counted the change collected from “Change for Kids”.

The hallmark of Children’s Miracle Network is that 100% of funds raised stay local. Funds are used to purchase the most advanced life-saving medical equipment needed to care for children at Samaritan Medical Center and also to support capital projects, like the Center for Women and Children.

Additionally, CMN of Northern New York offers a direct family assistance program to families in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties who have a child facing a medical crisis.

In a network of 170 CMN hospitals throughout the US and Canada, Samaritan Medical Center is the only hospital to offer this program.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals contact Kristin LaClair, Director of CMN of NNY at 315-785-4053 or klaclair@shsny.com.