Cobb makes statement with large second quarter haul

Today, Tedra Cobb, Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District released fundraising numbers for the second financial quarter.

$356,595.22 raised

$377,955.34 cash on hand

2088 individual contributions

82% of contributions were $100 or less

Nearly 90% of contributions came from New York State

Nearly 75% of contributions came from inside New York’s 21st district

0% from corporate PACs

0% from lobbyists

0% from insurance and pharmaceutical companies

“I am proud of the support we have received,” said Cobb.“The momentum we are building proves that voters are sick of business as usual in Washington. I have spent 30 years fighting for Northern New York families, whether it was to expand access to health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, or as a volunteer firefighter. Congresswoman Stefanik has spent her career in DC supporting policies that help the large corporations that fund her campaigns at the expense of the very families I’ve spent my life fighting to protect.

In Washington, Cong. Stefanik has attempted to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions, take away health care from 64,000 people in this district and privatize Social Security and Medicare. Voters are supporting this race because they want a representative in Washington who will fight for them.