Coesa Spring restoration efforts continue with additional grant funding

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In October, the Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park was presented with the check for their $75,000 grant in funding through the Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to restore the Coesa Spring house.

During the event, the group was awarded additional funding for the project. The group has been on a mission to restore the Coesa Spring to its former glory.

As part of their restoration efforts, they want to provide interpretive signage about the Coesa Mineral Spring, and install a historically accurate replica of the original granite fountain.

In addition to the $75,000 grant, the project received $59,000 in additional funding from the National Heritage Trust, expanding the scope of what the project can accomplish. The amount of this funding came as a happy surprise for the group.

“Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, Parks and Trails New York has continued its critical support of Friends groups like ours,” said Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park President Helene Brecker. “This funding positions us to complete a major park improvement project; preserving a key cultural and historic site in the Saratoga Springs community.”