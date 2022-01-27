(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are again possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

It will feel as cold as 10 to 25 degrees below zero for a time, making frostbite a concern. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect from 7 PM Wednesday until 10 AM on Thursday. Temperatures don’t fall quite as low on Thursday night, but Friday and Saturday nights Wind Chill Advisories will likely be needed once again.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday night into Friday morning leading to some light snow showers. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible.

On Saturday, a strong coastal storm will impact New England with little to no impact here at home. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s track was trending east, lowering our chances to see any light snow on the northwestern edge of the storm. We’ll likely just see clouds on the edge if anything and may even end up with a mostly sunny day. Otherwise, it’s a cold, quiet weekend with highs in the teens.

Looking ahead to next week, the brutally cold pattern will break for a time and temperatures return to normal on Monday (near 30°), swinging above normal beginning on Tuesday (upper 30s and 40s). Highs are above freezing after Monday and rain may be possible around Thursday.