Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Syracuse, Buffalo in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to New York next year.

A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to both Syracuse and Buffalo.

In Buffalo, Mulaney will perform at the KeyBank Center on June 11. He will then travel to Syracuse the next nigh on June 12 for a show at the Oncenter War Memorial.

Mulaney’s tour will also take him to the Saratoga Performin Arts Center in Saratoga, New York on June 10 and Madison Square Garden on June 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at JohnMulaney.com.