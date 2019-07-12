Community Bulletin Board: 7-12-19

Here's ABC News' fact check of the second of two Democratic presidential debates in Detroit between Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

FACT CHECK | Biden: When Sen. Harris was the attorney general for eight years in the state of California, there were two of the most segregated school districts in the country, in Los Angeles and in San Francisco. And she did not -- I didn't see a single time she brought a case against them to desegregate them. She's also in a situation where she had a police department when she was there that in fact was abusing people's rights and the fact was that she, in fact, was told by her own people that her own staff, that she should do something about and disclose to defense attorneys like me that you in fact have been -- the police officer did something that did not give you information that would help your client. She didn't do that. She never did it. What happened, along came a federal judge and said enough and he freed 1,000 of these people. If you doubt me, Google: 1,000 prisoners freed, Kamala Harris.