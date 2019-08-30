Community Bulletin Board: 8-30-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials on Wednesday proposed a three-year timeline to phase in new rules aimed at curtailing the amount of time prisoners can be put in solitary confinement.

The proposed rule changes show that officials plan to cap solitary confinement time to 30 days by 2022. New York’s prisons agency says the changes will come with a $69 million cost in fiscal year 2020.