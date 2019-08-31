Community Bulletin Board: 8-31-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a surprise move as the team trims its roster down to 53-players, the Bills are releasing running back LeSean McCoy according to ESPN.

McCoy, who general manager Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott said was the starter at running back early in the spring, was looking for a bounce-back year after recording career lows in yards, 514, and yards per attempt (3.2) in 2018. He also scored just three rushing touchdowns — the fewest in a single season since joining the Bills in 2015, when he also had just three touchdowns on the ground.