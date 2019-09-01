Community Bulletin Board: 9-1-19

The NFL Films documentary "A Lifetime of Sundays," which profiles the matriarchs of four American football families, will air on ABC50, SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 from 3:30-5:00pm EDT.

As part of the celebration of the National Football League's 100th season and to champion the women who have played an integral role in its history, the 90-minute film offers an unprecedented look at the history of the NFL through the eyes of four iconic female owners: Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Martha Ford (Detroit Lions), Patricia Rooney (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Norma Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs).