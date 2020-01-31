Community support tops $24,000 for #giveNNY campaign

WATERTOWN — Generous gifts from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses, and a Northern New York Community Foundation matching grant, lifted the 2019 #giveNNY campaign to a new record of $24,375 to support nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations participated in the recent campaign, the most since the #giveNNY movement began three years ago. The local effort united tri-county nonprofits on the Dec. 3, 2019, #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnessed the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generous acts.

“The addition of the Community Foundation’s matching grant this year not only resulted in more support for local organizations, it also encouraged more gifts overall,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “It gives us confidence to look for ways to expand upon it in the future, which we are currently assessing.”

For the first time, the Community Foundation matched all campaign gifts up to $10,000. Participating nonprofit organizations will receive an equal share of gifts to the campaig n as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation, awarded in the coming weeks. All gifts given and 100 percent of the matching grant will be distributed. The Community Foundation itself receives no portion of the total raised.

“The generosity our community has shown is a heartfelt testament to the amazingly caring souls who love the North Country,” said Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center. Mrs. Hodge has led the #giveNNY movement to unite and aid local nonprofit agencies since it began.

“Participation of more nonprofit organizations led to greater donor response during the campaign. We should all be proud of the great place we call home as individuals, families and businesses help continue a tradition of neighbors helping neighbors,” Mrs. Hodge said.

A full day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM/104.5 FM on #GivingTuesday capped a month-long campaign that included a series of special events coordinated and hosted by many participating nonprofits.

The following nonprofits are participated in this year ’s campaign:

ACR Health, Watertown

Antique Boat Museum, Clayton

Association of the Blind & Visually Impaired of NNY, Watertown

Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, Carthage

CHJC, Watertown

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ogdensburg

Clayton Opera House (TIPAF), Clayton

CREDO Community Center, Watertown

Hand In Hand Early Childhood Center, Lowville

Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown

JRC Foundation, Watertown

New Day Children’s Center, Watertown

North Country Family Health Center, Watertown

Orchestra of Northern New York, Potsdam

Planned Parenthood of the North Country, Watertown

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Watertown

Save The River, Clayton

SPCA of Jefferson County, Watertown

St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Canton

Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Watertown

Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton

United Way of NNY, Watertown

Volunteer Transportation Center, Watertown

Watertown Family YMCA, Watertown

Watertown Lyric Theater, Watertown

Watertown Urban Mission, Watertown

WPBS TV, Watertown

#giveNNY began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving on #GivingTuesday. Through the Community Foundation partnership, the campaign grew to expand its reach. An announcement about the #giveNNY 2020 campaign will be made later this year.

Follow #giveNNY on Facebook at Facebook.com/givelocalnny to stay informed and learn more.