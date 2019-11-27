Construction projects on NYS highways temporarily suspended for Thanksgiving holiday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways are being suspended through Monday morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the move to make driving easier for people traveling over the long holiday weekend.

The Governor is also reminding drivers to follow the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over, if safe to do so, for law enforcement vehicles or maintenance vehicles.